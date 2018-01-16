HEROIC: Firefighter catches child thrown from flaming balcony near Atlanta

In a frantic rush to escape a burning apartment, a father threw his child to safety from a third-floor balcony. A firefighter caught the child.

ATLANTA --
Incredible video of a fire rescue near Atlanta shows a firefighter catching a child thrown from a burning apartment three floors up.

In a frantic rush to escape the flames, a father threw his child to safety from the flaming balcony.

A firefighter on the ground was there to make the incredible catch.

The dramatic scene was recorded on a DeKalb County Fire and Rescue firefighter's helmet cam video.

It didn't stop there.

Another firefighter caught another one of the man's eight children in her arms as she climbed the ladder.

In all, the father got his entire family of 12 out of the burning home - thanks to the help of those brave firefighters.

KTRK-TV contributed to this report.
