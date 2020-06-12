Automotive

Hertz selling fleet of cars at a discount following bankruptcy

The coronavirus has taken a toll on a number of big businesses, including one rental car company.

Hertz had to file for bankruptcy following a dramatic drop in rentals during the pandemic. The company is selling its fleet of vehicles at a discount.

The best buys have been evaluated by iSeeCars.

If you are looking for a compact four-door, Hertz is selling the Kia Forte for an average price of $10,851, a 12.3% discount below market value.

Hertz is also selling luxury vehicles, like the BMW seven-series, for an average of $42,680, a discount of 13.7%. If you have your sights set on a pickup, the company is selling the Toyota Tundra for an average of $31,383, a 12.6% discount.

Families looking to purchase a minivan might want to consider Hertz's Nissan Quest. The average sale price is $13,874, a 12% discount. Pricing is for model years 2017 to 2019.

You can shop online, and Hertz will have the vehicle delivered within a 75-mile radius.
