LONG VIEW, N.C. (WTVD) -- An explosion at a hydrogen fuel plant in western North Carolina was felt miles away and damaged homes close by.
The explosion happened at a OneH2, Inc. Hydrogen Fuel facility in Long View. A wall at the plant appeared to be blown out, according to WSOC.
Police and firefighters responded to the plant Tuesday just after 8 a.m. Several people told WSOC the explosion was so intense, rumbles were felt across parts of Hickory and Caldwell County. Nearby homes were damaged, as some had windows destroyed.
Forty-four employees were in the building at the time. No one was injured. Long View is just west of Hickory.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
Western NC explosion at hydrogen fuel plant damages homes, felt across Caldwell County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News