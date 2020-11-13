Search for 1-year-old continues near North Carolina campground where four people died in floodwaters

The Charlotte Observer reports that the search resumed Friday morning in Alexander County following the deaths of four people near the Hiddenite Family Campground.
Three bodies were recovered from the site on Thursday.
Another adult's body was found Friday morning.
The campground is approximately 50 miles north of Charlotte.
Floodwaters had either covered or swept away the recreational vehicles at the campground.
It's next to the South Yadkin River and is home for many of the people caught in the flood. Crews saved 31 people from their vehicles, some of them hanging onto their campers.
Another death was reported nearby from a car accident on Hopewell Church Road in the Vashti community that occurred due to a bridge outage and high water. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
