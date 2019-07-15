WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- With temperatures in the 90s, many Wake County residents are looking for ways to cool off and beat the heat.
The Neuse River off of Buffaloe Road is a great place to hop in a canoe and enjoy the water, but one nonprofit is warning people to think before they jump in.
Recent testing by Sound Rivers found high levels of fecal bacteria in that section of the river.
The group started the weekly tests this summer to monitor E. coli bacteria in freshwater and enterococci bacteria in salt water.
RELATED: Symptoms, prevention and other things to know about E. coli
They test six sites on Falls Lake and five on the Neuse River. Results are posted on it website every week; however, since the organization is a nonprofit, the findings can't be posted at the river's entrance.
The group said heavy rain can lead to those high bacteria levels, and warn people they shouldn't get in the water after a storm.
ABC11 is reaching out to county officials for a statement.
RELATED: Neuse River riverkeeper on bridge jumpers: 'You're just asking to hurt yourself'
High levels of fecal bacteria found in part of Neuse River, nonprofit says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More