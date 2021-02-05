3 High Point police officers shot during standoff, suspect still barricaded inside home

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three High Point police officers were shot overnight by an armed man barricaded inside a home.

High Point Police Department said an officer heard shots fired on West English Road around 11 p.m. The responding officer went to a home on the 2900 block of the road, where a man retreated inside as soon as the officer approached the home.

A tactical team arrived and surrounded the home before the man inside shot his rifle from inside the home, hitting three officers.

All three officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One officer is expected to need surgery.

As of Friday morning, the man remained barricaded inside the home. Investigators said they are trying to negotiate with him, but he continues to periodically fire the rifle--keeping them from entering the building.

Other homes in the neighborhood have been evacuated.

Greensboro Police Department, High Point Police Department, and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office have responded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
officer involved shooting
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: White House considering sending masks to every American
Snow, freezing rain possible Saturday night
My phone predicts snow next week, what's up with that?
Overturned log truck closes part of NC 96 in Zebulon
Harris casts first-ever tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
Cooper recommends more unemployment money, bonuses for educators
2 men dead in separate shootings in Rocky Mount, police say
Show More
SPONSORED: Big Weather's big recipe: It's Nacho Dip!
Weather: Looking at a periodically wet weekend
Nash County deputy, suspect shot after I-95 traffic stop
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees
More TOP STORIES News