Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week: Apex High School vs Holly Springs High

Apex High School takes on Holly Springs High School in the Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex High School takes on Holly Springs High School in the Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week.

Apex High school will make the trip over to Holly Springs.

Both teams are undefeated in the conference.

Heading into Friday night's game, Apex High School is two games away from an undefeated season, and Holly Springs High has won seven straight games.