Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week: Wake Forest High School vs Heritage High School

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- For a third time this year, the Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week is back at Trentini Stadium for a third time.

Wake Forest High School is hosting conference foe Heritage High School, but there is undoubtedly a cloud hanging over the game. That's because those two teams are in the same conference as a school at the center of the Raleigh mass shooting.

Knightdale High School was scheduled to play Rolesville High School on Friday, but that game was canceled due to Thursday night's shooting.

One of the people killed in the shooting was a junior at Knightdale High School.

Wake Forest Coach Reggie Lucas lives in the area where the shooting happened. He was in Durham when he heard the news.

"It was 5 minutes from my home...it just really hurts to know that type of things is going on in our world," Lucas said.