Cleveland High School senior arrested on school property with gun and other weapons, sources in Johnston County say

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cleveland High School senior was arrested on school grounds with a gun, a large knife and brass knuckles, according to sources in Johnston County.

The student was arrested around 11 a.m. after another student called in a tip.

Cleveland High School graduation takes place Friday night.

The Johnston County sheriff's office is investigating.

It is unclear at this time why the student had these weapons in his possession.

This is a developing story, check back for details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
johnston countystudent arrestedschoolschool safetyguns
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of missing Eno River Rock Quarry swimmer found
Autopsy: Drug overdose, homicide were cause of death for Kyron Hinton
Unconscious man rescued from scaffolding collapse in Raleigh
North Carolina state officials to roll out school safety app
Rare quintuplet goats born in Currituck County
Police investigating after man shot multiple times in Goldsboro
10-month-old dies at Raleigh daycare after choking on pine cone
Show More
Ashton Kutcher testifies at trial of man accused of murdering his friend
New Barbie dolls to have wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs
6.6 magnitude earthquake hits off coast of El Salvador
Tornadoes rip through Kansas City outskirts
Officials are working to learn the cause of a house fire that took a man's life.
More TOP STORIES News