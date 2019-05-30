Cleveland High School senior arrested on school property with gun and other weapons, sources in Johnston County say

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cleveland High School senior was arrested on school grounds with a gun, a large knife and brass knuckles, according to sources in Johnston County.
The student was arrested around 11 a.m. after another student called in a tip.
Cleveland High School graduation takes place Friday night.
The Johnston County sheriff's office is investigating.
It is unclear at this time why the student had these weapons in his possession.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
