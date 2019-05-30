Cleveland High School senior arrested on school property with gun and other weapons, sources in Johnston County say

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cleveland High School senior was arrested on school grounds with a gun, a large knife and brass knuckles, according to sources in Johnston County.The student was arrested around 11 a.m. after another student called in a tip.Cleveland High School graduation takes place Friday night.The Johnston County sheriff's office is investigating.It is unclear at this time why the student had these weapons in his possession.