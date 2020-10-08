high-speed chase

High-speed chase ends on I-95 in Kenly; causes major backups

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high-speed chase out of Nash County ended in Kenly following a crash Wednesday evening.

Authorities told an ABC11 breaking news crew that a Nash County drug and addiction team was chasing a vehicle going more than 130 mph.

The suspect vehicle crashed into a truck along I-95 in front of the Red Roof Inn and the TA Truck Service along the Johnston Parkway in Kenly.

Johnston County deputies were seen searching the nearby Red Roof Inn following the crash.

There is no word on the driver at this time.

The crash closed roads just south of Exit 107(US-301/S Church Street), according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The closure is expected to end a little after 8:30 p.m.

There is no word on the truck driver at this time.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nash countykenlyjohnston countypolice chasecar chasei 95high speed chasetrafficjohnston county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
2 on the run after multi-county high-speed chase
Video: Wild chase on sparking wheels ends in foot race
Additional charges for suspect in NC State carjacking, chase
Raleigh man hit, killed as police chased burglary suspect in Wilmington
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Puppy scam leaves Raleigh family out $300, heartbroken
Pandemic likely to dominate VP debate tonight between Pence, Harris
Raleigh man suffers from PTSD after 2 COVID-19 hospitalizations
Trump casts his infection as 'blessing' in fight against COVID-19
Will Cal Cunningham's personal scandal sway NC voters?
SBI: Cumberland Co. deputy shot, killed armed man during well-being check
No motive yet known in downtown Raleigh shooting
Show More
LATEST: Hospitalizations remain over 1,000 for second day
Holly Springs home transforms into neighborhood Halloween hotspot
Hurricane Delta weakens to Cat. 1; expected to regain strength
Advocacy groups register voters ahead of Friday's deadline
NC State Fair food event starts October 15
More TOP STORIES News