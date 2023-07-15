High speed chase ends in crash in Sampson County

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies arrested a man Friday evening after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Sampson County.

According to the Sampson County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer that was swerving on Plainview Highway. Deputies said the vehicle did not stop and drove at speeds around 60 mph before the trailer "fishtailed" in a curve and hit a mailbox. The driver, Seth Allen Hall, 28, of Godwin, then ran away and was later taken into custody.

Hall is being charged with careless and reckless, left of center, failure to stop for blue lights and siren, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, resist obstruct delay of an officer, no insurance, carry a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamines.

He is being taken to the Sampson County Detention Center.

