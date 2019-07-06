Ridgecrest Earthquake

Ridgecrest earthquake rock slide temporarily shuts down part of Highway 178

FRESNO, Calif. -- A rock slide caused by a powerful 7.1 earthquake temporarily halted traffic on State Highway 178 late Friday between Ridgecrest and Trona.

Video sent in by an ABC 30 insider showed the roadway covered by rocks and drivers exiting their vehicles to clear the debris.

The roadway had endured major damage, causing havoc for residents fleeing the area following the quake.

CalTrans said Saturday that the rockslide had been cleared and cracks in the roadway had been patched by crews working overnight. State Highways 180 and 127 were also repaired.

All roadways in the area are open, but some remain uneven and rough due to temporary repairs, according to CalTrans District 9 PIO Christine Knadler. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution.

The agency has approved a $3 million contract for emergency repairs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardino countykern countytronaearthquakeridgecrest earthquakecalifornia
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
Ridgecrest earthquake aftermath: PHOTOS
State of emergency in San Bernardino Co. after Ridgecrest quake
Theft, fires reported after Ridgecrest earthquake; No major injuries
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21 injured, 2 seriously, in shopping plaza explosion
Morrisville police investigating string of car break-ins
Barricaded armed person in custody after standoff at Fayetteville home
Raleigh man missing after swimming in Outer Banks identified
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
Cops asked to leave Starbucks for making patron 'uncomfortable'
Cabarrus County K-9 missing after being startled by fireworks
Show More
Police: Man stole car with child inside while mother made DoorDash delivery
'Do not hire her:' Family fumes, says caregiver stole from dying dad
Nursing assistant saves Chapel Hill man's life on her first day on the job
Cary police looking for 2 suspects who robbed gas station at gunpoint
I-95 near Fayetteville reopens after crash
More TOP STORIES News