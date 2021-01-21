Man shot while driving on Highway 64 in Nash County overnight

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was hurt in a shooting on Highway 64 while driving through Nash County on Thursday morning.The Nashville police department told ABC11 a man was shot on the road between Rocky Mount and Nashville. His injuries aren't considered life-threatening.ABC11 news crews were on the scene in eastern Wake County near the US 264 interchange where the person stopped for help. Our cameras caught at least two bullet holes in the SUV, which had a Georgia license plate.Zebulon police and Wake County deputies responded around 1 a.m.Police said the shooting was an isolated incident.