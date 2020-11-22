Pedestrian dies after being struck by two vehicles along Highway 70 in Brier Creek

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A pedestrian has died on Saturday night after being struck by two vehicles along Highway 70 in Brier Creek.
The crash happened sometime around 6 p.m.
Raleigh police said the victim -- who has not been identified at this time -- was walking in a poorly lit area.
As of 9 p.m., Highway 70 inbound to Brier Creek is still closed.
