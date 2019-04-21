Highway 70 reopens following Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Highway 70 has been reopened after it was shut down Saturday evening due to a crash.

The road was closed in both directions between Pleasant Drive and Laurel Drive.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.



So far, no information regarding the victims of the crash has been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
