Highway 70 reopens following Durham crash

Highway 70 is closed east and westbound between Pleasant Dr and Laurel Dr due to a traffic crash. The @NCSHP is investigating. Traffic is being rerouted by deputies. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ofxmcXBlye — Durham Sheriff (@DurhamSheriff) April 20, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Highway 70 has been reopened after it was shut down Saturday evening due to a crash.The road was closed in both directions between Pleasant Drive and Laurel Drive.Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.So far, no information regarding the victims of the crash has been released.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.