Highway Patrol cars damaged in Raleigh crash

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Several highway patrol cars were damaged in a crash in Raleigh on Thursday morning.

Multiple cruisers were damaged in a wreck at the intersection of Gorman Street and Avent Ferry Road. A Nissan sedan was seen to be scuffed up.

It's not clear whether anyone was hurt in the crash. The circumstances surrounding the wreck were not disclosed.

Stay with ABC11 for the latest updates on this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countync highway patroltraffic stoptrafficwake county newsraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prison inmates entitled to federal stimulus checks but deadline looms
Meal distribution impacted for local schools as Zeta approaches
Cooper signs executive order to enhance eviction prevention
Supreme Court leaves NC absentee ballot deadline at Nov. 12
Gov. Cooper indirectly takes aim at Trump rallies as virus spreads
Homeowner creates candy chute to prevent contact during Halloween
COVID-19 case reported at Wake County elementary school
Show More
Durham woman sues nursing home over care for dying mom during pandemic
Latino voters increase across North Carolina since 2016
Tap room truck ready to roll as weddings, events begin to pick up
Durham group looks to boost ranks of Black male voters
Couple survives COVID-19, celebrates 70 years of marriage
More TOP STORIES News