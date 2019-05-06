Driver 'swerved to avoid bicyclist' and crashed head-on into car, killing three, Highway Patrol says

The Highway Patrol is investigating after they say a crash killed three people in Durham on Tuesday afternoon.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash killed three people on Highway 751 in Durham on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 751 near Kerley Road.

The Highway Patrol said that Edgar Brown, 68 of Stoneville, the driver of a black 2017 Mercedes, swerved to avoid a bicyclist traveling north on NC 751, overcorrected and crashed head-on into a Cadillac heading south.

According to authorities, all three occupants of the Cadillac were killed instantly - including Stephen Martin, Mary Martin, 69, of Emerald Isle, and Irene Martin, 89, of Burlington.

Brown was taken to Duke Medical Center with serious injuries and has been charged with driving left of center and three counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle.
