NC Highway Patrol ends probe, finds 'no evidence' of misconduct in promotions process

"There is no evidence the integrity of the testing process itself was compromised," SHP Colonel Glenn McNeill said Tuesday. "All allegations of impropriety are taken seriously and appropriately addressed. We are committed to having a strong process and will continue reviewing best practices as we move forward."
NEW: @NCSHP confirms internal investigation of “serious allegation” of misconduct in “promotional process.” In email obtained by @ABC11_WTVD, Highway Patrol halting promotions scheduled for next month. Investigation includes audit by @NCState. pic.twitter.com/INkN5X2JE0— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) June 28, 2019
The Highway Patrol first confirmed the internal investigation on July 28 after receiving a complaint alleging "that the promotional process may have been compromised."
The patrol then immediately suspended all suspensions, and NC State University, which plays an undefined role in proctoring promotional exams, also joined the audit.
UPDATE: @NCSHP to continue promotions process “as is” after investigation into alleged misconduct. Joint probe w/ @NCState says graduate student proctor prematurely released promotion scores & rankings, but “no evidence” anyone tampered with tests. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Au58ryXO2v— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) September 24, 2019
In a release, Col. McNeill offered four key findings of the investigation:
- The confidentiality provisions with respect to the release of the promotion scores and list were breached when promotion scores and rankings were disclosed prior to the promotion list being published.
- The NCSU graduate student serving as the proctor for the process prematurely released the promotion scores and rankings.
- There is no evidence anyone disclosed or received test questions or answers.
- There is no evidence to substantiate any member of the Patrol cheated on the exam or otherwise violated policy.
Officials added the graduate student proctor is no longer affiliated with the promotion process.
