misconduct

NC Highway Patrol ends probe, finds 'no evidence' of misconduct in promotions process

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State High Patrol announced it will move forward with its promotions process "as is" after officials said they didn't find any evidence of misconduct.

"There is no evidence the integrity of the testing process itself was compromised," SHP Colonel Glenn McNeill said Tuesday. "All allegations of impropriety are taken seriously and appropriately addressed. We are committed to having a strong process and will continue reviewing best practices as we move forward."



The Highway Patrol first confirmed the internal investigation on July 28 after receiving a complaint alleging "that the promotional process may have been compromised."

The patrol then immediately suspended all suspensions, and NC State University, which plays an undefined role in proctoring promotional exams, also joined the audit.

RELATED: NC Highway Patrol investigating alleged misconduct in promotions process



In a release, Col. McNeill offered four key findings of the investigation:

  • The confidentiality provisions with respect to the release of the promotion scores and list were breached when promotion scores and rankings were disclosed prior to the promotion list being published.
  • The NCSU graduate student serving as the proctor for the process prematurely released the promotion scores and rankings.

  • There is no evidence anyone disclosed or received test questions or answers.


  • There is no evidence to substantiate any member of the Patrol cheated on the exam or otherwise violated policy.


Officials added the graduate student proctor is no longer affiliated with the promotion process.

The featured video is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighncnc state universitypromotionsmisconductinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISCONDUCT
Ex-judge dragged from Cincinnati courtroom, ordered to jail
1 trooper loses job amid investigation; two others reassigned, I-Team learns
Highway Patrol investigating alleged misconduct in promotions process
Louis C.K. admits to sexual misconduct allegations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect dead; victim found safe near US-64
Blue Cross CEO took 30 days leave for substance abuse program
NC wild horse manager says 28 horses died in Dorian
Durham Police investigate after shooting victim dies 2 days later
Ex-cop's sexual text messages come to light in murder trial
Trump attacks globalism, while putting pressure on Iran at UN
Chef Ashley Christensen holding fundraiser to fight childhood hunger
Show More
Submarine found in Pacific with $165M in cocaine, Coast Guard says
Billy Joel to play concert at Carolina Panthers' stadium in 2020
Armed & dangerous 17-year-old at large after Benson shooting
Nestlé launches luxury Kit Kat bars, but it'll cost you
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
More TOP STORIES News