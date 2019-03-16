hit and run

Highway Patrol looking for hit-and-run driver in I-40 5-car crash

The NC Highway Patrol is looking for a tan passenger car involved in a 5-car crash on I-40 that sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the call came in around 6 a.m.

A grey Toyota Scion was traveling erratically eastbound on I-40 near mile marker 284 and collided with a white Chevy work van.

While the van pulled over to the shoulder, another white Chevy saw the van and Scion stopped and slowed down, officials said.

A tan passenger car rear ended the Chevy and fled the scene.

The Chevy was then rear ended again by a white Toyota Camry.

The drivers of the Camry and Scion were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Saul Pinto-Molina, 30, of Durham, was charged with driving while impaired, driving without a license, reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit.

Highway Patrol says alcohol was a factor in this crash.
