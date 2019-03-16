Highway Patrol looking for hit-and-run driver in I-40 5-car crash

The NC Highway Patrol is looking for a tan passenger car involved in a 5-car crash on I-40 that sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning.According to Highway Patrol, the call came in around 6 a.m.A grey Toyota Scion was traveling erratically eastbound on I-40 near mile marker 284 and collided with a white Chevy work van.While the van pulled over to the shoulder, another white Chevy saw the van and Scion stopped and slowed down, officials said.A tan passenger car rear ended the Chevy and fled the scene.The Chevy was then rear ended again by a white Toyota Camry.The drivers of the Camry and Scion were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.Saul Pinto-Molina, 30, of Durham, was charged with driving while impaired, driving without a license, reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit.Highway Patrol says alcohol was a factor in this crash.