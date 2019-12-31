Part of Hillandale Road in Durham closed after car hits utility pole

DURHAM (WTVD) -- A driver hit a utility pole on Hillandale Road in Durham on Tuesday morning, causing traffic problems and knocking out power for nearly 1,000 people.

The crash happened near Club Boulevard and Duke University Hospital. A stretch of Hillandale Road is closed while crews clean up the wreckage.

The bulk of the outages looked to be around the I-85/NC-147/15-501 corridor, according to Duke Energy's map. ABC11 chopper footage showed a car badly damaged with its front end smashed into the pole head-on.

Duke Energy estimates power could be out until approximately 8:30 a.m.

There's no word on any injuries or what led to the crash.
