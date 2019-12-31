Part of Hillandale Road in Durham closed after car hits utility pole

DURHAM (WTVD) -- A driver hit a utility pole on Hillandale Road in Durham on Tuesday morning, causing traffic problems and knocking out power for nearly 1,000 people.The crash happened near Club Boulevard and Duke University Hospital. A stretch of Hillandale Road is closed while crews clean up the wreckage.The bulk of the outages looked to be around the I-85/NC-147/15-501 corridor, according to Duke Energy's map. ABC11 chopper footage showed a car badly damaged with its front end smashed into the pole head-on.Duke Energy estimates power could be out until approximately 8:30 a.m.There's no word on any injuries or what led to the crash.