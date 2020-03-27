abc11 together

How to help Hillsborough hospitality workers

The Hillsborough/Orange Co. Chamber of Commerce has started the "Hillsborough Hospitality Help" GoFundMe Campaign

Smaller towns like Hillsborough have seen a large segment of its population lose their primary means of income due to closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hillsborough/Orange County Chamber of Commerce has started the "Hillsborough Hospitality Help" GoFund Me Campaign for businesses (individuals welcome too!) to help their displaced employees that are referred to the chamber by their local employer.

If you'd like to donate to the fund, click here. For those who do not want to contribute online, checks can be mailed to 200 N. Churton St., Hillsborough, NC 27278, with #3H indicated in the memo and payable to Hillsborough/Orange Co. Chamber of Commerce.

RELATED: How to stay safe and support downtown Raleigh businesses
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc11 together
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Prevent child abuse and neglect
Roanoke Rapids 12-year-old wants to spotlight community heroes
Here are a few Triangle groups donating food, care packages
Free ABC11 printable activities for kids to do at home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham County nears 400 COVID-19 cases
After a month of battling COVID-19, Durham woman reunited with family
Face masks to be required in public in Durham
Make-A-Wish Foundation holds social distancing parade for 6-year-old
Not just RTP: Triangle a research leader for COVID-19 treatments
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Show More
90 percent of Wake Co. COVID-19 patients don't know how they got it
Raleigh hair salon gives hair color kits to clients
Smithfield couple threatened with eviction despite Governor's order to halt evictions
Will Wake County graduations go on as planned?
Some North Carolina public beaches begin to reopen
More TOP STORIES News