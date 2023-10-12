Juvenile, 19-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that killed Hillsborough man

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillsborough police arrested and charged two more people in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured another in Sept.

The shooting happened on Sept. 13 in the 200 block of West Orange Street in Hillsborough. Officers said Cailee Azariah Parker, 20, of Durham was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured.

According to the Hillsborough Police Department, Wednesday, officers arrested 19-year-old Coreiaja Woodard of Durham. She is charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder, aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

The NC SBI and Wake County Sheriff's Office arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting Thursday afternoon. The juvenile's name has not been released. They are being charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Hillsborough police previously arrested another 17-year-old in Durham in Sept.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Will Felts at (919) 296-9553.

