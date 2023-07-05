Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a party in the area of Riddle Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Man, woman sent to hospital in Hillsborough shooting

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and woman are recovering after being hurt in a shooting that took place in Hillsborough.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 21-year-old woman and 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The two were taken to the hospital and were listed in stable condition as of 7 a.m.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Andrew Jones by email or phone at 919-296-9562.