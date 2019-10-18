Historic site director spent $170K of embezzled funds, never had background check

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The former director of a historical site is accused of stealing money and using it to go shopping.

Ronda Tucker, 42, worked for Burwell School Historic Site, which is located in Hillsborough and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to warrants, Tucker embezzled more than $170,000 and spent the money shopping, traveling and pampering her pets. She never underwent a background check before starting at Burwell.

Tucker served as director for six months and had prior work as a volunteer dating back to 2016. Management noticed some financial irregularities in June, leading to her firing.

Tucker was convicted of felony theft in Florida in 2005.

She was arrested Oct. 12 and has since been released from jail on bond.
