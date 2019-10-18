Historic site director spent $170K of embezzled funds shopping and traveling, police say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The former director of a historical site is accused of stealing money and using it to go shopping.Ronda Tucker, 42, worked for Burwell School Historic Site, which is located in Hillsborough and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.According to warrants, Tucker embezzled more than $170,000 and spent the money shopping, traveling and pampering her pets.She was arrested Oct. 12 and has since been released from jail on bond.