The marker is in honor of the thousands of women mathematicians who made tremendous contributions to the country's space program

New historical marker in honor of 'human computers' unveiled in Downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- They were called 'human computers' and Friday trailblazing women from North Carolina got the recognition they deserve.

The state dedicated a highway historical marker located outside of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in downtown Raleigh.

The marker is in honor of the thousands of women mathematicians who made tremendous contributions to the country's space program to get humans in space.

About 20 women graduated from Meredith College in Raleigh. Among the North Carolina women honored is Christine Richie, a graduate of NCCU who worked alongside Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughn, who were featured in the book "Hidden Figures" by Margo Lee Shetterly which focused on the African-American woman who worked in a segregated part of Langley Research Center in Virginia.

The new marker states:

"Human Computers. Women mathematicians, many from N.C., executed complex calculations for U.S. military and NASA, 1941-1975, during WWII and the Space Race."