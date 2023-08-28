The over 110-room mansion located in Elkins Park is finally being restored to its former glory.

Lynnewood Hall, a Gilded Age Mansion, gets a new look

ELKINS PARK, Pa. -- The Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation recently acquired the building and is planning on restoring the hall to its former glory.

They recently started a fundraising campaign to get enough money to remediate the asbestos throughout the mansion.

After that, they plan to bring in master craftsman from around the world to both repair and also educate the public about their trades.

The project is expected to last anywhere from 15-20 years.

The site is currently still private property and they do not permit anyone from the public to try and visit.

The Mansion was built by Peter A. B. Widener between 1897-1900 as a private family residence.

The home was last occupied by his son, Joseph Widener until his passing in 1943.