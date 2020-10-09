Box truck hit, killed woman walking her dogs on Penny Road

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 65-year-old woman was killed on Friday morning when she was hit by a box truck while walking her dogs.It happened on Penny Road near Holly Springs Road around 8 a.m.The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) is investigating the case, and Cary Police Department is directing traffic around the crime scene.It is considered a crime scene because the driver of the box truck did not stop after the collision. Troopers are investigating it as a deadly hit-and-run.One of the woman's dogs died, another ran off after the crash.The woman was walking in the road, wearing a safety vest when she was hit, according to SHP. Her identity has not been made public.The white box truck was traveling southbound on Penny Road towards Holly Springs Road. The box truck is believed to have been making deliveries in the Lochmere area recently. The passenger-side mirror of the truck is potentially missing.Anyone with information about the truck is asked to call law enforcement.