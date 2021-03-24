Child's body found in road in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child was found dead in the road late Tuesday night.

Wake County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the child's body was found near the intersection of Benson Road and JR Drive around 11 p.m.

Investigators said the child's cause of death had not yet been confirmed, but they suggested this might be hit-and-run.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to uncover more details about what happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyhit and runchild death
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More allowed at NC restaurants, bars and gyms Friday, Gov. Cooper says
2 NC men accused of drugging, raping woman found dead in Miami hotel room
Raleigh stabbing suspect arrested
Year after COVID crisis hits, some small businesses see huge growth
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
'Virginia Woolf,' 'Goldbergs' star George Segal dies at 87
﻿Wake County housing relief program overrun with applications
Show More
Photos of migrant detention center highlight border secrecy
Here's how some doctors' arrests and license violations go undetected
Are the recent mass shootings affecting your mental health?
Shark bites 9-year-old boy who was body surfing in Miami Beach
LATEST: Gov. Cooper says NC's vaccination efforts are working
More TOP STORIES News