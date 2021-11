DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenage girl is in the hospital and state troopers are searching for the car she says hit her.This happened Wednesday night in Durham near North Willowhaven Drive and Summit Ridge Drive.Authorities said an off-duty EMS worker spotted the girl lying on the side of the road and called 911.A skateboard was found nearby.The Highway Patrol responded to the scene and crews took the girl to the hospital with what were described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.