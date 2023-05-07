Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian and then left the scene Sunday.
It happened on Bunce Road near Dusty Edge Trail about 8:15 a.m.
Officers found the victim lying in a field. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as Elijah Alphonso Hair, 61, of Fayetteville.
Police said a large, dark-colored vehicle, possibly an SUV, struck Hair.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.