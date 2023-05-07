WATCH LIVE

Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Fayetteville

Sunday, May 7, 2023 5:16PM
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian and then left the scene Sunday.

It happened on Bunce Road near Dusty Edge Trail about 8:15 a.m.

Officers found the victim lying in a field. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Elijah Alphonso Hair, 61, of Fayetteville.

Police said a large, dark-colored vehicle, possibly an SUV, struck Hair.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

