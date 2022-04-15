Pedestrian killed on I-540 in hit-and-run; suspect remains at-large

@NCSHP is asking for the public's assistance to solve a fatal hit & run collision. pic.twitter.com/usI50aopqH — NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) April 15, 2022

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Highway Patrol needs your help tracking down a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run.It happened Thursday morning on US-1 South coming off the Triangle Expressway near Apex.An investigation determined that someone hit a pedestrian in the area and kept driving. That pedestrian died from their injuries.Investigators are now trying to find a 2006-2013 Chevrolet Impala with damage to the front passenger and passenger side mirror. Anyone who has any information that could help in this investigation should call 919-733-4400.The identity of the victim who died in this hit-and-run has not been released.