Man identified after being hit and killed by car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after being hit by a car late last night in Fayetteville.

Police say Lorne Greene was hit at the corner of Raeford Road and Cliffdale Road.

Officers say Ashton Jackson was driving the car that hit Greene.

So far police have not said if Jackson will face charges.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.