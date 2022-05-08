Pedestrian identified in fatal hit-and-run on Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a hit and run along Bragg Boulevard early Sunday morning.Officers responded to reports at around 2 A.M. of a pedestrian being struck along Bragg Boulevard near the Martin Luther King Jr Freeway. Upon arrival, officers found, Moises Velasquez, 30, in the road. After attempts to resuscitate Velasquez failed, he was pronounced dead at the scene.Preliminary investigations have revealed that Velasquez was struck in the roadway as he walked along Bragg Boulevard.Investigators believe the vehicle responsible is a Dodge pickup truck that may have damage to the front passenger corner where the victim was struck.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.