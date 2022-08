21-year-old arrested in Raleigh deadly hit-and-run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD)

Caleb Ethan Pressley, 21, is facing a charge of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Police say just before 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Pressley hit a woman and kept driving on Capital Boulevard near Calvary Drive.

Officers say Pressley drifted off the road, hit the victim and kept going.