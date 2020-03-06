2020 Summer camps in the Triangle your kids are sure to love

*ABC11's Julie Wilson is highlighting summer camps in the area. Check back from new additions throughout the week.
Some of the listed camps have multiple sessions per summer. Some sessions may be full while others have availability.
Reach out to the camp you're interested in to see what sessions are available.
Triangle Circus Arts
- Address: 1408 Christian Ave, Suite C, Durham, NC 27705
- Phone: 919.680.4966
- Focus: Acrobatics, juggling, aerial silks
YMCA Camp Kanata
- Address: 13524 Camp Kanata Rd, Wake Forest, NC 27587
- Phone: 919.556.2661
- Focus: Building lifelong friendships outside of technology
Raleigh Parks and Recreation
- Address: Location for camp varies
- Phone: 919.996.4800
- Focus: Varies
Durham Parks and Recreation
- Address: Location for camp varies
- Phone: 919.560.4335
- Focus: Varies
North Carolina Museum of Natural Science
- Address: Location for camp varies
- Phone: 919.707.9889
- Focus: Science exploration/ art