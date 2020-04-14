Coronavirus

Florida dad creates Disney sidewalk art during coronavirus pandemic

LUTZ, FL -- When a Florida father realized coronavirus would keep him from taking his daughters to Walt Disney World, he decided to bring the magic of Disney to his daughters.

With a little chalk, a little water, and a lot of creativity, Brian Morris is channeling his inner Bert from Mary Poppins and putting together imagination-inspiring sidewalk art.

"People have asked me oh you're painting them on there. No, it's just regular chalk. It's amazing what you can do with water," Morris told ABC affiliate WFTS.

Morris is a construction manager by day and a part-time artist by night.

He said before the pandemic, he enjoyed coming home from a hard day at work and unwinding by painting or drawing.



One day he was out having a little fun with his daughters, the next thing you know each sidewalk square outside his home features a different Disney movie.

"I find a photo with my phone. I sit here with my phone, trace it out, map it out and go from there," Morris said.

Morris has documented his work on his Facebook page. As for how long he'll keep recreating Disney classics on his sidewalk...

"I'm going to keep drawing them as long as everyone keeps liking them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsfloridaartdisneycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 LATEST: North Carolina cases near 5,000
Study: Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment
93-year-old woman has beer plea answered
Virginia church mourns death of Bishop from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: North Carolina cases near 5,000
Study: Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment
How to help loved ones in nursing homes during a COVID-19 outbreak
93-year-old woman has beer plea answered
Pittsboro tiger rescue group says 'Tiger King' misses opportunity
Man falls off highway to avoid truck in deadly crash
Virginia church mourns death of Bishop from COVID-19
Show More
NC church starts 'phone a friend' program during social distancing
New guidelines for nursing homes as COVID-19 outbreaks increase
Wake company offering free antibody tests to first responders
Why businesses don't have to tell you if a worker has COVID-19
Man seriously hurt in shooting near Durham's McDougald Terrace
More TOP STORIES News