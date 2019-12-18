DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters in Durham took time away from the flames to sit down and repair bicycles for children in need this holiday season.
"We went and used all 19 of our stations, including headquarters here, to collect bikes. And we said 'hey, if you've got a bike you're not using, we'll make it right. We'll fix it up and get it ready to go,'" Durham Fire Chief Robert Zoldos said.
The fire department teamed up with Durham Bike Co-op for the Holiday Bicycle Recycle.
The co-op is a group that works to get bicycles to communities in Durham. The co-op's mission states that more bicycles help improve communities and the people who make them up.
Greg Garneau with the co-op said the organization would often run out of bikes. He said sometimes the bikes would be damaged beyond repair.
Now, thanks to Durham Fire Department volunteers, Durham Bike Co-op has enough bikes to provide to communities in need through 2020.
Firefighters volunteer to repair bicycles in Durham
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More