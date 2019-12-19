Hobbies & Interests

Fisher-Price charcuterie board play set sparks backlash for being too 'snooty'

Move over Peloton! Another company has now found itself in social media cross hairs.

A play set from Fisher-Price is stirring up a lot of debate online.

It's called Fisher-Price's "Snacks for Two" charcuterie board.



The toy maker's website says it's for preschoolers aged three and up.

The 15-piece set included fake marble plate, a wood-accented cutting board and real fabric napkins that read "You're Grape" and "Let it Brie."

And one must not forget the faux snacks of salami, cheese, pull-apart grapes and crackers.

Many on social media have attacked the toy set for being snooty, too hipster-ish and too high-brow.

Others defend the toy, calling it cute and something they would have liked as kids - or even now!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestschildrensocial mediatoyscheese
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's office: 'No merit' to 2nd allegation against Vance Co. SRO
Durham couple sues Baby + Co. after 2017 infant death
RDU says perimeter fence needed to keep trespassers out
22-year-old dies in Wake Forest shooting
Gun found between 2 bodies in Orange County bathroom
Duke Hospital bans children under 12 amid flu concerns
Fire destroys homes of 17 people in Johnston County
Show More
Pat McCrory considering U.S. Senate bid for 2022
FBI New York says fugitive known as 'Gutter' may be in NC
3 masked men on the run after Mebane bank robbery
The 411: Facebook to air Super Bowl LIV ad
Driver who passed stopped school bus attacked in court
More TOP STORIES News