'The Water Hole' wins National Gingerbread Competition in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Tennessee woman won the 27th annual National Gingerbread House Competition at Asheville's Omni Grove Park Inn.

Gail Oliver of Johnson City, Tennessee, took home the top prize for her gingerbread creation, affectionately called "The Water Hole."

Oliver was chosen as the winner among more than 225 entries, according to WLOS. The judges evaluate the houses based on overall appearance, originality and creativity, difficulty, precision and consistency of theme.

SEE ALSO: ABC11's Barbara Gibbs excels as baker when she's not anchoring the news

The National Gingerbread House Competition is one of the nation's most recognized annual competitive cooking holiday events.

You can see some of the entries for yourself by going to the Omni Grove Park Inn from Nov. 20 through Jan. 4. The gingerbread creations will be on display after 3 p.m. on Sunday or anytime Monday-Thursday excluding holidays and Nov. 27-28, Dec. 23-31, and Jan. 1.

Two women from Wake County who were recently featured on Food Network's "Haunted Gingerbread Showdown" again competed in this year's National Gingerbread House Competition.
