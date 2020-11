Play-Doh isn't just for kids anymore. Hasbro has launched a new line of their famous modeling compound for the young at heart.Play-Doh Grown Up Scents is for marketed exclusively to adults and has more sophisticated packaging and smells.The more grown up scents include names such as Overpriced Latte, Spa Day and Mom JeansThe Play-doh Grown Up Scents are on sale at Amazon and Walmart. They cost about $12 a pack.