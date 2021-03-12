barbie

Ken celebrates 60th birthday, 2 years after Barbie

Ken is turning 60, two years after Barbie did.

Mattel launched a reproduction of the original Ken doll on Thursday to commemorate his 1961 debut. That slender doll with blond felt hair wears a red bathing suit and comes with red sandals and a yellow towel. Over the years, Ken's body type, hair textures and fashion choices have become more diverse.

The company said it is working with several fashion designers to celebrate Ken's birthday and showcase him as an influencer. The designs will be viewable on Instagram with the handle @BarbieStyle.

"Ken, much like Barbie, has always been a reflector of the times that he lives in," said Robert Best, Barbie senior director of design at Mattel. The original, clean-cut '60s version of Ken became much groovier over that first decade.

"I would say Ken is a good friend and a best friend, a supportive best friend to the Barbie doll," Best said.

The original Barbie, launched in 1959, also came in a bathing suit, a minimalist strategy to encourage consumers to buy outfits and accessories.

"That was really what the play pattern was, that you bought a single doll and then you would add the different fashions to play out the different careers and roles the dolls would play," Best said.

Best said Mattel sold 76 million dolls last year, numbers that "show that Ken is an important part of that world and contributes to Barbie's success."

Barbie and Ken were named after the children of Mattel founders Elliot and Ruth Handler.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsentertainmentu.s. & worldbarbietoys
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BARBIE
'Quarantine Barbies' reflective of daily life during coronavirus pandemic
Elton John Barbie doll pays tribute to iconic performer
Mattel releases Susan B. Anthony doll for icon's 200th birthday
Barbie announces new 'Día de Muertos' doll
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen shoots, kills another teen in Johnston County
Majority of NC counties do not meet CDC guidelines for in-person learning
Holly Springs woman loses $16,000 to Amazon scam
Netflix may crack down on password sharing
LATEST: Wake County vaccinating 10,000 people per day
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
1 of 3 women in Uber driver attack arrested
Show More
Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults eligible for COVID vaccine
Cooper opens vaccinations to some members of Group 4 starting next week
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Giant Chicken Quesadilla
Stimulus bill cost: Biden must spend average of $43,000 every second in 2021
Hospitals tackle mental health problems among healthcare workers
More TOP STORIES News