Yellowstone National Park will have a female chief ranger for the first time in its nearly 150 years of existence...and she's originally from North Carolina!Sarah Davis is a native of Lexington, North Carolina, and a 20-year National Park Service veteran. She will now oversee more than 275 employees at Yellowstone."It is an honor and privilege to be selected for this position," Davis said. "I'm excited to join the Yellowstone team, and work together to protect our first national park and its visitors, and ensure the health, safety, and wellness of our employees."