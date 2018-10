The newest roller coaster in North Carolina is taking shape at Carowinds.If you like speed, you'll love Copperhead Strike. When Copperhead Strike opens it will launch riders from 0 to 42 miles per hour in less than three seconds.The coaster will then flip riders upside down five times!Carowinds said construction on the roller coaster should be completed during the winter. They expect to begin testing in January.The coaster is expected to open in 2019.