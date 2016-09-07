NOW OPEN

NOW OPEN: The Zen Succulent in downtown Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

TN (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Plant lovers are digging the latest shop to open in downtown Raleigh. The Zen Succulent opened a second North Carolina location at 208 S. Wilmington Street.

The flagship store in Durham is hugely popular in the Triangle for the plants, workshops and plant advice. A big draw for customers is the DIY Terrarium Bar.

"It's a lot of fun for a date night or with kids or a girls event," explained Laura Durlacher, Lead ShopKeep for the Raleigh location.



"It's five bucks to use the DIY bar, plus the cost of glass and plants you decide to use and you don't have to have an appointment," Durlacher said.
Durlacher says customers can also bring their own glass to build a terrarium.

"We walk you through what kind of soil to put in and how to layer it," she said. Durlacher says customers love the personalization of the terrarium bar and the fact they are hard to kill makes them very appealing.

"Succulents don't need a ton of water and they need a ton of drainage, so, we put fun designs with rocks and sands and you can pick your own plants and stick them in there!" Durlacher explained.

The Zen Succulent also sells local handmade gifts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesraleigh newsDowntown Raleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOW OPEN
NOW OPEN: Hotworx Infrared Fitness Studio Raleigh
NOW OPEN: The Dogwood Bar & Eatery in Raleigh
NOW OPEN in Raleigh: Special discounts at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Now Open: County Fare, the Triangle's new food-truck focused venue
Now Open: New pizza joint in downtown Raleigh
More Now Open
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores
Pinterest fans rejoice! Craft studio opens in Raleigh that's perfect for pinners
WakeMed doctor invents anti-drowning device
Summer camps your kids are sure to love
WATCH: Man creates mesmerizing art with pressure washer
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
I-Team: Doctors can file to take guardianship of mental-health patients away from parents
Wake $550M school bond referendum closer to landing on November ballot
Surveillance photos released of Raleigh CVS armed robbery suspects
Chapel Hill police seeking 3 suspects in CVS armed robbery
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Former president of UNC System C.D. Spangler Jr. dies
Trump considering revoking ex-Obama officials' clearance
Republican leaders hastily call for special session in Raleigh
Show More
Raleigh man charged with raping child over period of four years
Raleigh's Newton Road reopens ahead of schedule after sinkhole
Chick-fil-A testing make-at-home meal kits in Atlanta
Sheriff: Parking spot shooting fits 'stand your ground' law
Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harnett, western Cumberland, eastern Hoke Counties
More News