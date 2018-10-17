HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Surf's Up as Man in 'Cowboy Hat' Goes Kneeboarding

Guy Bell celebrated the end of a drought and the return of rain in Bushland, Texas, by kneeboarding in a flooded area on the side of a road.

The wild video, which was filmed by Guy's father earlier this month, shows Guy strapped into his kneeboard and holding onto a rope which was being dragged along by a vehicle at speed.

According to Guy, Bushland recently received several inches of rainfall following an extended dry spell. Credit: Guy Bell via Storyful
