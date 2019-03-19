Hobbies & Interests

Wake County gives $4M Crooked Creek property to Fuquay-Varina for free

EMBED <>More Videos

The former Crooked Creek Golf Course in southern Wake County is no longer under the control of Wake County.

WAKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- The former Crooked Creek Golf Course in southern Wake County is no longer under the control of Wake County.

Monday night, Wake County commissioners voted to give the overgrown property to Fuquay-Varina for free.

The county spent $4 million in 2018 to buy the property. The plan was to turn the property into a public park, but the purchase and future of the former golf course soon became controversial.

Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria told our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer that this was the end of the Crooked Creek saga as far as Wake County is concerned.

The next steps involve Fuquay-Varina. Town leaders are scheduled to meet Tuesday to vote on accepting responsibility of the property.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestswake countygolfpoliticsparkwake county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
23-year-old man shot, killed on Remington Circle in Durham
Scammers impersonate Walmart employees, target your receipt
As accused killer awaits extradition, memorial grows for Nash Co. woman
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy gets gift of mobility
3 dead as hundreds of homes flooded across Midwest
Police looking for driver who ran from scene of fatal crash in Zebulon
Show More
"Sesame Street" island challenge sparks debate
Police union accuses Kim Foxx of interfering in Jussie Smollett investigation
Man charged after exposing self near school days after being released from jail
Durham police investigate after catalytic converters stolen from Boys and Girls Club buses
ATV driver drags sergeant during illegal ride on busy street
More TOP STORIES News