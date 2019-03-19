Wake County gives $4M Crooked Creek property to Fuquay-Varina for free

WAKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- The former Crooked Creek Golf Course in southern Wake County is no longer under the control of Wake County.
Monday night, Wake County commissioners voted to give the overgrown property to Fuquay-Varina for free.
The county spent $4 million in 2018 to buy the property. The plan was to turn the property into a public park, but the purchase and future of the former golf course soon became controversial.
Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria told our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer that this was the end of the Crooked Creek saga as far as Wake County is concerned.
The next steps involve Fuquay-Varina. Town leaders are scheduled to meet Tuesday to vote on accepting responsibility of the property.
