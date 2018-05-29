HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Video of man creating art with pressure washer is mesmerizing

EMBED </>More Videos

One Illinois man is showing the world that you can create art with just about anything. (Kody Urban via Storyful)

PALATINE, Ill. (WTVD) --
One Illinois man is showing the world that you can create art with just about anything.

One Saturday, Kody Urban was about the power wash some pavement around his house when creativity struck.

While cleaning the grimy slabs, Urban, who is a professional artist, decided to create an elaborate design with several patterns and shapes.

He records a timelapse of the process, and it's mesmerizing!

The artist recorded several other videos and shared them on his Instagram with the caption "Powered Up."


Storyful contributed to this post
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesartbuzzworthyentertainmentIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores
Pinterest fans rejoice! Craft studio opens in Raleigh that's perfect for pinners
WakeMed doctor invents anti-drowning device
Summer camps your kids are sure to love
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News