Neumann University women's hockey team looking to inspire next generation of hockey stars

By Beccah Hendrickson
ASTON, Pa. -- As girls' and women's ice hockey is one of the fastest-growing youth sports in the country, Neumann University wanted to help recruit the next generation of athletes to the sport.

The women's ice hockey team hosted elementary school girls from Drexel Neumann Academy to their senior game, where the girls got to meet the players, sit on the bench for warmups and then watch the game at Ice Works, the ice hockey rink in their neighborhood.


USA hockey says participation has grown 34% in the past decade.

Following the Olympics where USA women's ice hockey won the silver medal, advocates say it's the best time to recruit young players who may have watched the games.
