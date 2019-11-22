Deputies searching for person of interest after man shot, killed in Hoke County

DEATH INVESTIGATION: @HokeCoSheriff investigators on scene in the 400 block of Noble Drive after one man was shot and killed. At 10/11 on #abc11 what detectives believe led up to the victim’s murder and who they are searching for. pic.twitter.com/LdIQcZgDpV — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) November 22, 2019

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hoke County Sheriff's Office is seeking a man considered to be dangerous in a Raeford homicide case on Thursday.Deputies ask that citizens do not approach John Brian Rockholt, he is believed to be a person of interest after a man was shot dead on the 400 block of Noble Drive.Rockholt was last seen driving a black four-door 2006 Ford Focus with a license plate that reads 'PJZ-9350'.Anyone with information on Rockholt's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately or contact the Hoke County Sheriff's Office at (910) 875-5111.